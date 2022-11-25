Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($27.20) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($30.74) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,205.71 ($26.08).

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

JMAT opened at GBX 2,125 ($25.13) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,949.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,044.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,511.48. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,536 ($29.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($22.55) per share, with a total value of £400.47 ($473.54). In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Chris Mottershead bought 166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,789 ($21.15) per share, with a total value of £2,969.74 ($3,511.58). Also, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($22.55) per share, for a total transaction of £400.47 ($473.54). Insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock valued at $377,047 over the last three months.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Stories

