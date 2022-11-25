Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.88.
Baidu Trading Up 2.0 %
BIDU opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average is $125.34. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
