Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) recently:

11/17/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $248.00 to $253.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $250.00.

11/16/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $226.00 to $241.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $190.00.

11/11/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $205.00.

11/9/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $220.00 to $205.00.

11/8/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $252.00 to $226.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $217.00 to $215.00.

10/19/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Lowe’s Companies is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Lowe’s Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $255.00 to $259.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $211.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

