Mothercare (LON:MTC) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Mothercare Price Performance

Shares of MTC opened at GBX 7 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £39.47 million and a P/E ratio of 344.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,346.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.54. Mothercare has a twelve month low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 20 ($0.24).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Clive Whiley bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($53,210.36).

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

