Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CCRN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.20.

CCRN opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,025,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,118,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,901,000 after buying an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after buying an additional 86,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after buying an additional 275,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

