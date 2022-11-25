Glencore’s (GLEN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.04) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GLEN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($8.87) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($6.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.39) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($7.80) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 601.54 ($7.11).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 534.10 ($6.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £69.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.20. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 346.40 ($4.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.50 ($6.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 498.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 481.24.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

