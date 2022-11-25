Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €88.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($89.80) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of BMW stock opened at €84.01 ($85.72) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a one year high of €100.42 ($102.47). The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

