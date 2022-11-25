XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.89) to GBX 170 ($2.01) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPS Pensions Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 190.50 ($2.25).

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS Pensions Group Stock Up 1.5 %

XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 134 ($1.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £277.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. XPS Pensions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.50 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154 ($1.82). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.67.

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at XPS Pensions Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 170.00%.

In related news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.48), for a total value of £9,400 ($11,115.05).

About XPS Pensions Group

(Get Rating)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.