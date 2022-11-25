Videndum (LON:VID) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($20.52) target price on shares of Videndum in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of VID stock opened at GBX 1,252 ($14.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £581.52 million and a PE ratio of 2,158.62. Videndum has a 52 week low of GBX 1,118 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,556 ($18.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,271.51.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

