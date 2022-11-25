Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $291.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,529,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

