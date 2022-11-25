Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Capital Product Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ CPLP opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $291.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $19.65.
Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,529,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.