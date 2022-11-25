Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for iQIYI (IQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ):

11/24/2022 – iQIYI had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $3.90 to $2.60.

11/23/2022 – iQIYI had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.10 to $4.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – iQIYI had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $4.00 to $2.60.

11/23/2022 – iQIYI had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.70.

10/14/2022 – iQIYI had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $6.50 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.70. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 1,115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in iQIYI by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 623,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 219,515 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in iQIYI by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

