Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for iQIYI (IQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ):
- 11/24/2022 – iQIYI had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $3.90 to $2.60.
- 11/23/2022 – iQIYI had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.10 to $4.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/23/2022 – iQIYI had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $4.00 to $2.60.
- 11/23/2022 – iQIYI had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.70.
- 10/14/2022 – iQIYI had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $6.50 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
iQIYI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.70. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
