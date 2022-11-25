Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $3,302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $5,252,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Snap by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 39,761 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,622,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at $549,625,917.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $417,493.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,343,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,353,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,973,549 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNAP opened at $10.32 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $54.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Snap to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

