Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in RingCentral by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,203.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,621 shares of company stock valued at $614,333. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $36.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $230.37.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

