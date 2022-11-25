Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.36 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,352,000 after acquiring an additional 542,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,384,000 after purchasing an additional 388,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,587,000 after purchasing an additional 908,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

SSNC opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

