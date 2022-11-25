Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,118 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in United Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in United Airlines by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.