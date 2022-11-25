Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in MongoDB by 422.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $368.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.90.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $150.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.78. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $570.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.