Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,089,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,954,000 after buying an additional 131,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after buying an additional 545,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after buying an additional 287,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $35.69 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

