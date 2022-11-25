Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.12% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NPAB stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

