Atria Investments LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,413 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4,133.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 165,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR opened at $48.01 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06.

