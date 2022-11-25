Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,138 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $255.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.45. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $348.42.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

