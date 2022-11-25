Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 877,579 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $174.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

