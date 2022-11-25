Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 53,052 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,052 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $1,044,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 88.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,638,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,555,000 after buying an additional 2,315,330 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 192,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $49.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

