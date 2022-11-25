Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 250.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 187.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 147.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LPLA opened at $226.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

