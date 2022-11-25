Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 150,000 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.20% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 78,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2,124.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 91,358 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVII opened at $9.94 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

