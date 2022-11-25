Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 126 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 207.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $165.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

