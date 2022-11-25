Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

EFA opened at $66.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.