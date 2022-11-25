Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 873,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 72,073 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 133,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

ACGL opened at $58.05 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

