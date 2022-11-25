Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Ceridian HCM worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,603.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 291,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 274,301 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of CDAY opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.14 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.