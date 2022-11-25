Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,804 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $137.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

