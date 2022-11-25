Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.9 %

WHR opened at $148.35 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.36.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.72%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

