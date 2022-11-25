Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 211 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $241.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $242.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,092. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

