Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,259 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,756. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,506.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $187.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.