Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,511,735. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

