Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 8,658 Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,784,000 after purchasing an additional 174,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Black Hills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,425,000 after buying an additional 115,792 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,114,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,845,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 91.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,162,000 after acquiring an additional 403,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $70.04 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

