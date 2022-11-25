Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 7,715 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 1,165.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontdoor

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.