Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CLH. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CLH opened at $122.62 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $124.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

