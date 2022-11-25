14,262 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,262 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after buying an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,991 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

