Trexquant Investment LP Takes $665,000 Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 32.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQSP. Piper Sandler raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 411,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,377.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 452,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $915,326.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

