Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 33.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in HomeStreet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 53.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 104,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 554.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 183,978 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $501.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.02.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 31.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HomeStreet to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

HomeStreet Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.