Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $35.18 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.49. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.83%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.