Trexquant Investment LP Sells 57,293 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,995 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 57,293 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 242.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,778,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,339,000 after buying an additional 1,259,826 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 107,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 230.7% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 46,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Argus cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

