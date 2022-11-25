21,811 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after buying an additional 230,890 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

