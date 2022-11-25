Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 530 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after buying an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after buying an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 566,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after buying an additional 90,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,758,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,684,595.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,456,417.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,271 shares of company stock valued at $33,200,674 over the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

