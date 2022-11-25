Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,311 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

