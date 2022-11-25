iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) PT Lowered to $2.60

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at HSBC from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IQ. Macquarie initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 16.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,299 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iQIYI by 31.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,287,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,501 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 23.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 44,853 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 85.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

