Andrew Marsh Sells 41,904 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Rating) Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $85,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gevo stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 24.25, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

