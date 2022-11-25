Andrew Marsh Sells 41,904 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $85,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Gevo Stock Down 0.5 %
Gevo stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 24.25, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company.
Institutional Trading of Gevo
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gevo (GEVO)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.