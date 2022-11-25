Richard Caring Acquires 22,981 Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Stock

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) Director Richard Caring bought 22,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $91,004.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,040.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Membership Collective Group Stock Up 2.6 %

MCG stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Membership Collective Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after buying an additional 2,151,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,839,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,049,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 510,174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 253,617 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCG. Bank of America lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

