Scott H. Galit Sells 18,049 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CEO Scott H. Galit sold 18,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $96,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,013,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $20,336,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Payoneer Global

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

