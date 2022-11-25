Scott H. Galit Sells 18,049 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CEO Scott H. Galit sold 18,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $96,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,013,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04.
Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $20,336,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
