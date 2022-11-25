Serge Saxonov Sells 2,676 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $36.44 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $157.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Cowen increased their target price on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 130,149 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 15.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

