South Cone Investments Limited Buys 13,300 Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,542,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,004,493.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,200 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.00.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,845,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 317,849 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.